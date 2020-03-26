Tennessee Department of Health: 957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 957.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 957 as of March 26, 2020, including three deaths and 76 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4ZlNHILQMh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 26, 2020

Davidson County is listed at 203 cases, which differs from the 293 cases released by the Metro Public Health Department Thursday morning.

REMINDER: Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. CDT daily. There may be a lag in the reporting of cumulative numbers at the state level. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 26, 2020

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 4 Bradley 5 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 203 DeKalb 2 Dickson 7 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 28 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 4 Knox 26 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Madison 2 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 11 Roane 1 Robertson 20 Rutherford 27 Scott 1 Sevier 3 Shelby 147 Sullivan 4 Sumner 43 Tipton 8 Unicoi 1 Washington 9 White 1 Williamson 70 Wilson 13 Residents of other states/countries 117 Pending 112 Total Cases – as of (3/26/20) 957

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE