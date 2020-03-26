Tennessee Department of Health: 957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 957.
Davidson County is listed at 203 cases, which differs from the 293 cases released by the Metro Public Health Department Thursday morning.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|3
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|4
|Bradley
|5
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|6
|Davidson
|203
|DeKalb
|2
|Dickson
|7
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|3
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|8
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|28
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|26
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|6
|Madison
|2
|Marion
|2
|Maury
|7
|McMinn
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Overton
|1
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|11
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|20
|Rutherford
|27
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|3
|Shelby
|147
|Sullivan
|4
|Sumner
|43
|Tipton
|8
|Unicoi
|1
|Washington
|9
|White
|1
|Williamson
|70
|Wilson
|13
|Residents of other states/countries
|117
|Pending
|112
|Total Cases – as of (3/26/20)
|957
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: