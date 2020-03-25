Tennessee Department of Health: 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 784.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|3
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|3
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|188
|DeKalb
|1
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|7
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|1
|Houston
|3
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|20
|Lewis
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|3
|Madison
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|7
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Overton
|1
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|9
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|15
|Rutherford
|19
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|117
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|36
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|White
|1
|Williamson
|66
|Wilson
|10
|Residents of other states/countries
|100
|Pending
|81
|Total Cases – as of (3/25/20)
|784
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: