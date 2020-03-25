Tennessee Department of Health: 784 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 784.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 784 as of March 25, 2020, including three deaths and 53 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/jPOhnKfBA1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 25, 2020

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Bradley 3 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 188 DeKalb 1 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 7 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 15 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 3 Jefferson 4 Knox 20 Lewis 1 Lincoln 1 Loudon 3 Madison 2 Marion 1 Maury 7 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 9 Roane 1 Robertson 15 Rutherford 19 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 117 Sullivan 2 Sumner 36 Tipton 6 Washington 7 White 1 Williamson 66 Wilson 10 Residents of other states/countries 100 Pending 81 Total Cases – as of (3/25/20) 784

