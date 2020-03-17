Tennessee Department of Health: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in state

coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of coronavirus across the state on Tuesday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 73.

County# of Case
Campbell1
Davidson42
Hamilton1
Jefferson1
Knox2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby2
Sullivan1
Williamson21
Total Casesas of (3/17/20)73

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

