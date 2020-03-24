Tennessee Department of Health: 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday.
The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 667.
Davidson County is listed as having 183 cases, but during Metro Nashville’s morning briefing, the Metro Public Health Department reported 253 cases in Davidson County.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|5
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|183
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|5
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Hardin
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|15
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|8
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|12
|Rutherford
|13
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|99
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|Williamson
|64
|Wilson
|7
|Residents of other states/countries
|95
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (3/24/20)
|667
