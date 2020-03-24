Tennessee Department of Health: 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 667.

Davidson County is listed as having 183 cases, but during Metro Nashville’s morning briefing, the Metro Public Health Department reported 253 cases in Davidson County.

The COVID-19 case count for TN is now 667 as of March 24, including two deaths. Improvements in our tracking process has changed figures for some counties so their numbers may be different than those in yesterday’s report. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. pic.twitter.com/JnW6ZLz6H9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 24, 2020

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 3 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 5 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 3 Davidson 183 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 2 Greene 5 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Hardin 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 4 Knox 15 Lincoln 1 Loudon 2 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Perry 1 Putnam 8 Roane 1 Robertson 12 Rutherford 13 Scott 1 Sevier 2 Shelby 99 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 7 Williamson 64 Wilson 7 Residents of other states/countries 95 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (3/24/20) 667

