Tennessee Department of Health: 615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 615.

The #COVID19 case count for Tennessee is now 615 as of March 23, including two deaths. Improvements in our tracking process has changed figures for some counties so their numbers are lower than those in yesterday’s report. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV pic.twitter.com/F7e6I6gueX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 23, 2020

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

