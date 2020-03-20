Tennessee Department of Health: 228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 228.

The department’s Davidson number differs from the total released by the Metro Public Health Department earlier Friday. They reported 110 cases in Nashville and Davidson. At this time it is unclear if those other cases are being classified in a different location by the Department of Health, or if those cases are additional ones.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 228 as of March 20, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QYo27z9wZa — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 20, 2020

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

