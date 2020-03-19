Tennessee Department of Health: 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 154.

TDH lists four confirmed cases in Shelby County, but Shelby County health officials are reporting 10 cases. It currently is unclear if those additional cases are reflected in the “Residents of other states/counties” grouping or if they are in addition to the overall total.

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 75 Dyer 1 Hamilton 3 Jefferson 1 Montgomery 1 Knox 2 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Sullivan 1 Shelby 4* Sullivan 1 Sumner 3 Williamson 30 Wilson 1 Residents of other states/counties 26 Unknown 1 Total Cases – as of (3/19/20) 154

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 154 as of March 19, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YqF27v9LuR — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2020

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE