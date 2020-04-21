Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced mass COVID-19 testing in Memphis

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced mass COVID-19 testing after a child in Memphis tested positive for COVID-19.

The juvenile was at the Memphis Center for Independence (CSI) and has been quarantined. CSI is a staff secured juvenile justice facility that offers a residential treatment program for male youth age 13-18 who have been adjudicated delinquent and placed into state custody.

CSI is operated by Youth Opportunity Investments. The facility houses 48 youth and 60 employees.

Medical staff will be on site Wednesday to test all youth and staff at the facility.

DCS said they’re in the process of notifying parents with youth at the facility.

