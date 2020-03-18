Breaking News
Tennessee COVID-19 cases jump; Business help, hoarding addressed in Governor’s briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The “numbers will get worse before they get better” warned Tennessee Health Department Commissioner Lisa Piercey during Governor Bill Lee’s Wednesday COVID-19 briefing, which touched again on a wide range to consequences and responses to the pandemic in Tennessee.

Commissioner Piercey was questioned by reporters after the briefing about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state that jumped from 73 on Tuesday to 98 on Wednesday.

Governor Lee earlier said the $300 million added Wednesday morning to his pared-down state budget request “prepares (Tennessee) for a serious economic downturn.”

It was in response to a question raised by lawmakers of both parties at times Wednesday about whether the state should dip into its current $1.2 billion “rainy day fund” to deal with Tennessee’s double dose this month of devastating tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said he does not want to use any money from the “rainy day fund” until its absolutely necessary and “we are not there yet.”

Lee began the briefing saying his administration has submitted a request to the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) for loan assistance up to $2 million per business.

For more information, click here.

Along those lines, the governor said the head of the state’s grocer association told him to pass words about Tennessee’s food supply and shoppers emptying stores.

“The head of the grocers association encouraged me to encourage Tennesseans to not hoard and to not panic buy,” said Lee. “To not respond to things that you might hear out there to cause you to panic around grocery supplies. We have a stable and consistent food supply in this state in fact, grocers are hiring.”

The governor also clarified in his budget proposal that the previous 4% raises for K-12 teachers would now only be 2%.

The budget proposal also includes $150 million dollars in a special fund to help with the COVID-19 response.

