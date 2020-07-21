Tennessee counties continue to top virus cases per capita

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Trousdale and Lake counties on Monday continued to have the highest per capita caseloads in the country after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus. Trousdale was reporting 1,543 cases out of a population of 9,573, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Lake had 700 cases in a population of 7,526.

Tennessee recorded 1,639 new cases of the coronavirus across the state on Monday. That was down from a high of 3,314 new cases last Monday, although the trend continues to swing upwards.

The four-day average for new cases as of Sunday was 2,264, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Also on Monday, the state recorded four deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in Tennessee from the illness to 847.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)