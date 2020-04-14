Tennessee corrections officials consider testing all inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee corrections officials are looking into whether to test all state inmates for the new coronavirus after positive tests have come back for staffers and inmates.

On Friday, the department mass tested 1,145 workers at Northwest Correctional Complex and Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Thirteen department staff and six contract workers tested positive, each asymptomatic at the time of testing. The widespread testing came in reaction to six workers previously testing positive at the facilities. The department’s website says five inmates have tested positive.

There were more than 21,700 state inmates in adult facilities as of February.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST.

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Carter 1 Davidson 18 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 26 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20) 124

