Tennessee corrections officials consider testing all inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee corrections officials are looking into whether to test all state inmates for the new coronavirus after positive tests have come back for staffers and inmates.
On Friday, the department mass tested 1,145 workers at Northwest Correctional Complex and Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Thirteen department staff and six contract workers tested positive, each asymptomatic at the time of testing. The widespread testing came in reaction to six workers previously testing positive at the facilities. The department’s website says five inmates have tested positive.
There were more than 21,700 state inmates in adult facilities as of February.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|18
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|26
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)
|124
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
