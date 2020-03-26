Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  35
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee coronavirus patient says he feels guilt over possibly infecting others

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Tennessee man who tested positive for coronavirus said he’s had it for about a week but didn’t know it, so he’s been going about his days as usual.

Robbie Schaefer found out he was positive Wednesday, becoming one of more than 100 people in Shelby County to test positive for the virus.

He was at work Tuesday, so all of his co-workers who came into contact with him will now need to be tested.

He says he’s wracked with guilt about who else he might have unknowingly exposed to the virus.

“What I thought was just allergies turned out to be coronavirus, and I’ve been walking around with it for a week just because I didn’t know to be on the lookout for those symptoms,” Schaefer said.

He said he began showing mild symptoms last week. He is now quarantined at home with his dog.

“Right now, I just kind of feel like I’ve been hit by a bus,” Schaefer said. “I haven’t been able to smell in like a week.”

He decided to get tested after a friend tested positive for the virus.

“They stick a long q-tip up your nose, and it feels like it’s touching your brain,” he said.

Schaefer said he has been shut in his home ever since he got his results, and his husband has to keep his distance.

“We’re not supposed to be in the same room, so he’ll be on the couch or I’ll be on the couch, and we’ll kind of go in a big circle around the house if we need to move,” Schaefer said.

He said they are awaiting his husband’s test results, but right now, neither of them is leaving the house.

His company, which he asked not to be named, has been allowing him to work remotely, but even his job can only do so much to distract him from the near-constant pain.

“It’s kind of harder to sit up and be able to focus because your body just hurts, and you’re tired,” he said.

Schaefer compares having coronavirus to a bad case of the flu, but he realizes he has a very mild case of it.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories