Tennessee cities follow cues from Governor, provide public with regular updates online

(WKRN) — Cities are watching the governor closely, reacting to what he’s doing to make their own plans. And leaders are keeping people posted, every step of the way.

They come every day from the state’s biggest metro area and from the governor’s office, briefings to update the public, and circulate the most pressing information.

“We’re here today to give you an update on the COVID-19 pandemic,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said Friday in a video posted to YouTube.

It’s catching on for communities, counties, towns and other cities across Tennessee. Elected officials are providing daily news on restrictions, stay-at-home orders, and the long-awaited case numbers to trickle in.

“We’ve seen a greater than 50 percent reduction in cases in Williamson County,” said city administrator Eric Stuckey.

In Montgomery County, the county and Clarksville mayor, on YouTube, fielding the tough questions on when to lift restrictions.

“It’s not about me, it’s about we,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, “When these measures are put in place, it’s not about you as an individual, but it’s about our community as a whole.”

Portland Mayor Mike Callis records Facebook Live videos each day. He did the same Wednesday, moments after a statewide school shutdown. Callis also provided a hopeful outlook on when the state may re-open.

“It’s my understanding they want to see a 14-day track record of reduced cases, starting April 7 or 9,” he said.

Leaders want to reassure the public and remind them why these orders have been critical. The open communication will surely help people cope, the longer restrictions remain in place.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE