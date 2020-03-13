Tennessee churches make changes, move online amid coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many churches in Middle Tennessee have congregations of thousands of people gathering in one place on Sundays, but this weekend, novel coronavirus precautions are changing that.

Midtown Fellowship announced Friday they are closing all four locations and moving solely online after members and staff were exposed to COVID-19, but they did not say there are any confirmed cases.

“We are a church, and we are a people of faith. The bible says we’re to have faith and not fear. God’s not given us that spirit of fear, but of love, power, and a sound mind,” said Lead Pastor Galen Davis with Cornerstone Nashville.

Pastors across the state are encouraging members to not fear coronavirus, but instead to act in wisdom.

Many are canceling in-person services this weekend until further notice.

“We feel a responsibility that because we have so many people that meet on Sunday morning to gather, we feel a responsibility to move our services online,” Pastor Robby Gallaty, with Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville said in a video to members on Facebook.

Cross Point TV made a similar video.

Others moving solely online include The Belonging, First Baptist Mt. Juliet, and Linworth Baptist Church.

Cornerstone Nashville, with about 50,000 attendees, is taking a different approach, creating a service just for seniors.

“They come in the back side door, one entrance straight into the gymnasium where they have their service and then they can immediately exit and leave there without going through all the lower commons, the kids areas, the main areas, where more people are congregated,” Davis explained.

Cross Point Lead Pastor Kevin Queen said in a video: “These are challenging times when the church can shine the brightest, and not only are we gonna be okay, but we’re gonna come through this stronger than ever.”

Churches like Highland Park, Mt. Zion, First Baptist in Portland and Lake Providence in Mt Juliet say they will continue to hold service while enforcing extreme cleaning measures and asking members not to touch or hold hands, some are even taking offering at the door.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE