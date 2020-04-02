Tennessee businesses urged to stop soliciting tourists during pandemic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials want tourism businesses to stop soliciting tourists in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayors of five cities in Sevier County urged leisure businesses to halt guests through mid-April, the Sevierville Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Tourists packed Sevier County a few weeks ago, even after some big attractions closed down and the public was told to practice social distancing.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a state-wide “safer at home” order Monday mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses while urging residents to remain at home whenever possible for the next two weeks.

Lee had also ordered bars and restaurants to close with some exceptions on March 23 after county officials urged the state’s Department of Health to issue orders for the dining industry. Since then, crowds on the streets of Sevier County have thinned and many businesses have shut down.

As of Tuesday, Tennessee’s health agency had confirmed more than 2,200 coronavirus cases and at least 23 deaths, spreading across the majority of the state’s 95 counties.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 4 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 28 Bradley 14 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 14 Davidson 423 DeKalb 5 Dickson 18 Dyer 3 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 7 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 15 Grundy 6 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 50 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 5 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 78 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 7 Marion 8 Marshall 1 Maury 17 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 27 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 31 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 35 Rutherford 86 Scott 3 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 9 Shelby 496 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 201 Tipton 22 Trousdale 5 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 21 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 148 Wilson 45 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 442 Total Cases – as of (4/1/20) 2,683

