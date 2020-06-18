Tennessee Black Caucus, state officials partner to provide COVID-19 testing Juneteenth weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and the state Department of Health have teamed up to provide COVID-19 testing across the state this weekend.

All other testing sites for Juneteenth weekend are as follows:

In Nashville: Nissan Stadium (Friday); Meharry Medical College (Friday); Murfreesboro Road K-Mart parking lot (Friday); Watson Grove Baptist Church (Saturday)

Chattanooga : Hawkins Baptist Church (Saturday and Sunday)

: Hawkins Baptist Church (Saturday and Sunday) Knoxville Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in Knoxville on Monday.

Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in Knoxville on Monday. Memphis: Divine Faith Church (Saturday); First Baptist Church-Broad (Friday and Saturday); Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Friday)

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. that is recognized on June 19.

The Tennessee Black Caucus said this weekend is the perfect time to bring additional testing to African-American communities in Tennessee.

