Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The general atmosphere of the court at Memorial Gym on January 26, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SEC Conference officials say the Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

This is in addition to the need for contract tracing and quarantine of those who were in contact with the people testing positive within the Vanderbilt basketball program.

This is consistent with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. If you would like to view the full list, click here.

No other information was immediately released.