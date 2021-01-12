Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SEC Conference officials say the Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
This is in addition to the need for contract tracing and quarantine of those who were in contact with the people testing positive within the Vanderbilt basketball program.
This is consistent with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. If you would like to view the full list, click here.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.