Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vanderbilt Basketball Memorial Gym generic

The general atmosphere of the court at Memorial Gym on January 26, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SEC Conference officials say the Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

This is in addition to the need for contract tracing and quarantine of those who were in contact with the people testing positive within the Vanderbilt basketball program.

This is consistent with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. If you would like to view the full list, click here.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories