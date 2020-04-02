Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard have been mobilized to combat COVID-19.

The Knoxville-based 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, or ACR, sent soldiers to rural communities across the state.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with the Commander, Colonel Brad Bowlin, about their response efforts.

“We’re here and we’re ready and we’ll do anything we can to support the governor and to support the community getting through this problem,” Colonel Bowlin said.

Boots are on the ground from the 278th ACR, which is headquartered in Knoxville.

Right now, the regiment has about 100 people supporting local health departments in rural Tennessee doing remote assessment sites amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These folks are actually going out, they’re linking up with the health departments, they’re helping with the swabs, and processing the tests, and just enabling the state effort,” Bowlin said. “It’s 35 counties in the state where we’ve got the remote assessment sites.”

The unit is mobilized and responding but also continuing to plan for contingencies should the need arise.

“What we would like to do is free up the folks, the local law enforcement that are currently at these sites doing traffic control and things of that nature,” Bowlin said. “If we get our guys out there, if we get the call to do that, then that will free the local law enforcement up to do their job elsewhere.

” I trust my leadership. I trust the governor. They’re making very informed decisions at the state and and at the federal level. We’re going to get through this, it’s going to be tough, but in a few months when this thing is over, I think we’re going to be better for the experience. And we’re going to get back on our feet, we always do.”

The 278th ACR is also collecting Personal Protective Equipment. If you want to donate PPE, you can drop it off at the base at 3330 Sutherland Ave. We’re told TEMA will pick it up and distribute it across the state as needed.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 4 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 28 Bradley 14 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 14 Davidson 423 DeKalb 5 Dickson 18 Dyer 3 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 7 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 15 Grundy 6 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 50 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 5 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 78 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 7 Marion 8 Marshall 1 Maury 17 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 27 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 31 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 35 Rutherford 86 Scott 3 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 9 Shelby 496 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 201 Tipton 22 Trousdale 5 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 21 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 148 Wilson 45 Residents of other states/countries 243 Pending 442 Total Cases – as of (4/1/20) 2,683

