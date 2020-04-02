1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Elizabeth Kuebel

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard have been mobilized to combat COVID-19.

The Knoxville-based 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, or ACR, sent soldiers to rural communities across the state.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with the Commander, Colonel Brad Bowlin, about their response efforts.

‘We’re here and we’re ready

“We’re here and we’re ready and we’ll do anything we can to support the governor and to support the community getting through this problem,” Colonel Bowlin said.

Boots are on the ground from the 278th ACR, which is headquartered in Knoxville.

Right now, the regiment has about 100 people supporting local health departments in rural Tennessee doing remote assessment sites amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These folks are actually going out, they’re linking up with the health departments, they’re helping with the swabs, and processing the tests, and just enabling the state effort,” Bowlin said. “It’s 35 counties in the state where we’ve got the remote assessment sites.”

The unit is mobilized and responding but also continuing to plan for contingencies should the need arise.

The 278th is collecting Personal Protective Equipment

“What we would like to do is free up the folks, the local law enforcement that are currently at these sites doing traffic control and things of that nature,” Bowlin said. “If we get our guys out there, if we get the call to do that, then that will free the local law enforcement up to do their job elsewhere.

” I trust my leadership. I trust the governor. They’re making very informed decisions at the state and and at the federal level. We’re going to get through this, it’s going to be tough, but in a few months when this thing is over, I think we’re going to be better for the experience. And we’re going to get back on our feet, we always do.”

The 278th ACR is also collecting Personal Protective Equipment. If you want to donate PPE, you can drop it off at the base at 3330 Sutherland Ave. We’re told TEMA will pick it up and distribute it across the state as needed.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford4
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount28
Bradley14
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland14
Davidson 423
DeKalb5
Dickson18
Dyer3
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin7
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene15
Grundy6
Hamblen3
Hamilton50
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins5
Haywood2
Henry1
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox78
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison7
Marion8
Marshall1
Maury17
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery27
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam31
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson35
Rutherford86
Scott3
Sequatchie1
Sevier9
Shelby496
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner201
Tipton22
Trousdale5
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington21
Wayne1
Weakley1
White2
Williamson148
Wilson 45
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending442
Total Casesas of (4/1/20)2,683

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories