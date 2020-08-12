Tennessee announces new education dashboard, additional online programs for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Department of Education has released a new online dashboard to help track a school’s status on offering in-person learning, virtual learning, or a hybrid.

Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn announced the new dashboard would begin for the upcoming school year. Along with the dashboard, the department will be releasing a child wellbeing check toolkit and an online platform called Schoolnet.

The child wellbeing check toolkit was created to ensure that Tennessee children’s needs are met during and after extended periods away from school. $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding was set aside by the department for programs and tools such as this.

Schoolnet will be a free and optional tool for students, parents and teachers that can reliably benchmark student progress and receive actionable data for the coming school year. It will allow teachers, schools, and districts to create their own formative tasks and assessments for students.

Instructional videos and how-to resources for using these platforms are available here.

