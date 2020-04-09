1  of  2
coronavirus

Tennesseans may have to wait on federal unemployment benefits

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Tennesseans are anxiously awaiting unemployment checks, but you may have to wait a bit longer.  

Many are waiting on their $600-per-week unemployment check from the federal government. These checks are on top of the $275-per-week unemployment benefits offered by the state. 

A spokesman with the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Department said they’re having to reprogram their computer systems. This is to accommodate changes from the federal coronavirus relief package.  

Although the department is hard at work on these changes, it’s not clear when the work will be complete.

