Officials: Temporary homeless shelter set to open on Nashville fairgrounds amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, Nashville Mayor, John Cooper announced his ‘Safer at Home’ order, advising residents to stay inside of their homes unless deemed as having an essential job or for essential needs.

Hundreds in Nashville have experienced homelessness during this Pandemic. In an effort to put less pressure on the Rescue Mission, Mayor Cooper asked the racing community to furnish a new homeless shelter at the Fairgrounds Expo Center. He asked for essentials to cover 200 cots.

Norm Partin, who is heavily involved in the racing world here in Nashville, spoke to News 2 Tuesday. He said that at the time, they couldn’t buy everything they needed.

He called Dollar General asking if they had enough supplies and to his surprise, the company covered the entire cost. Since then, monetary donations have been flooding in.

“They [The Rescue Mission] have more people than they need space for, so they have to come to another location and bring about half of the people from the rescue here,” Partin said. “We’re setting up food, water, cots, bringing in a washer dryer to do laundry to allow for spacing in this huge nice facility.”

Partin said the Expo Center is the perfect building for it. ​Also, perfect for the CDC’s guidelines of staying six feet apart.

“It’s an effort to make things better for people who aren’t having a good time and they’re not in a good spot in their life, so that’s what this is.” What this shows, is through isolation, we’ve come together, helping those who’s names we’ve never heard and faces we’ve never met.

​​”I am so proud of this city. We’ve been through the tornadoes and now through this and I reach out to social media, to the racing community, and they pile in trying to help it shows you there are a lot of good people in this city,” Partin said.

The Mission is actively working with the CDC, World Health Organization and Metro Public Health for the best practices for their shelters, that includes, more cleaning and checking for symptoms at the door. The current plan is to move around 200 people into the Expo Center Thursday Morning.

