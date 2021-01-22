TDH issues update to vaccine plan, correctional officers moved to front of line

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as Tennessee continues to prioritize Tennesseans most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.

TDH announced the update Friday, moving correctional officers and jailers into Phase 1a1. These individuals have been added to the first group because they work in settings and roles that require frequent and direct public exposure through close contact in confined cases. This puts them at a high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

In addition, anyone living in households with medically fragile children have been added to Phase 1c of the vaccination plan. TDH says vaccinating their parents, caregivers and other household residents will help protect these children since there is no COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved for use in children under the age of 16.

Phase 1c also includes people age 16 and older who have medical conditions that make severe illness and death from COVID-19 more likely.

TDH previously said the more contagious strain of the coronavirus has already been detected in Tennessee. They expect that strain to be the dominate one in the state by March.

Health officials say the vaccine works against this new strain and that the new strain will not affect their approach to distributing and administering vaccines.