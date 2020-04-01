TDOE: Tennessee receives education, nutrition waivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Education officials told News 2 that the state is receiving waivers from federal agencies for education and nutrition among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff said the waivers would allow more flexibility at state and local levels as school buildings are closed during this time.

Here in Tennessee, we have moved swiftly to proactively request waivers for certain federal requirements in order to remove as many barriers as possible for districts that are working hard to get services to students – and this has led to more flexibility, sooner, than most other states. We will remain fully committed to supporting educators and school and district leaders who are doing incredible work for students and families during this time. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

Tennessee was also granted a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide flexibility for school nutrition programs. This allows all school districts to provide kids under the age of 18 with nutritious meals. You can find more information about these waivers and approvals online.

