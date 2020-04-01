Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

TDOE: Tennessee receives education, nutrition waivers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Education officials told News 2 that the state is receiving waivers from federal agencies for education and nutrition among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff said the waivers would allow more flexibility at state and local levels as school buildings are closed during this time.

Here in Tennessee, we have moved swiftly to proactively request waivers for certain federal requirements in order to remove as many barriers as possible for districts that are working hard to get services to students – and this has led to more flexibility, sooner, than most other states. We will remain fully committed to supporting educators and school and district leaders who are doing incredible work for students and families during this time.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn

Tennessee was also granted a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide flexibility for school nutrition programs. This allows all school districts to provide kids under the age of 18 with nutritious meals. You can find more information about these waivers and approvals online.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories