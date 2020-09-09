TDOE launches COVID-19 District Information Dashboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Education is releasing its dashboard tracking new COVID-19 cases in schools across the state.

Districts are asked to submit updates on a weekly basis, with full reporting expected from all districts expected by September 22.

The dashboard will track the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff for each district. It will also include details about the district’s mode of instruction and whether it is using in-person, virtual learning, or a hybrid model.

To access the dashboard, click here.

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are planning to move forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE