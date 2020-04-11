TDOC: Turney Center Industrial Complex inmate tests positive for COVID-19

ONLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Only has tested positive for COVID-19.

TDOC said the inmate started showing symptoms Tuesday. His test came back positive Friday.

Three inmates who may have been exposed are being quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 15 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 45 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 17 Chester 6 Claiborne 3 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 39 Davidson 1,048 Decatur 1 DeKalb 8 Dickson 29 Dyer 15 Fayette 28 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 18 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 25 Grundy 19 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 102 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 22 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 13 Johnson 2 Knox 164 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 19 Madison 56 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 84 Morgan 5 Obion 5 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 5 Putnam 84 Roane 5 Robertson 73 Rutherford 222 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,083 Smith 5 Stewart 3 Sullivan 35 Sumner 413 Tipton 43 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 3 Washington 37 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 299 Wilson 129 Residents of other states/countries 110 Pending 22 Total Cases – as of (4/10/20) 4,862

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 21 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/10/20) 98

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

