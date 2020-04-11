1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

TDOC: Turney Center Industrial Complex inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Only has tested positive for COVID-19.  

 TDOC said the inmate started showing symptoms Tuesday. His test came back positive Friday.  

Three inmates who may have been exposed are being quarantined for 14 days. 

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford15
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount45
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham17
Chester6
Claiborne3
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland39
Davidson 1,048
Decatur1
DeKalb8
Dickson29
Dyer15
Fayette28
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson18
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene25
Grundy19
Hamblen4
Hamilton102
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins22
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson13
Johnson2
Knox164
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon19
Madison56
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery84
Morgan5
Obion5
Overton5
Perry3
Polk5
Putnam84
Roane5
Robertson73
Rutherford222
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,083
Smith5
Stewart3
Sullivan 35
Sumner413
Tipton43
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren3
Washington37
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson299
Wilson 129
Residents of other states/countries110
Pending22
Total Casesas of (4/10/20)4,862

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner21
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Total Deaths (as of 4/10/20)98

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories