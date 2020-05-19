TDOC responds to COVID-19 outbreak at Trousdale County prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Prisons across the country have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Tennessee Department of Correction, there are currently more than 750 positive cases among Tennessee inmates and more than 1,800 inmates have recovered.

According to the TDOC, mass testing inside Tennessee’s prisons is complete after a massive outbreak at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility.

The Department of Correction is making operational changes to help stop the spread. Three inmates have died at the prison and Trousdale County has reported 1,363 cases, nearly all of those at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center run by private prison contractor CoreCivic.

MORE: Trousdale County leads US in virus cases per capita due to prison

Many have asked how the virus spread so widely through the prison.

CoreCivic reported 99% of inmates and staff who tested positive never showed symptoms and now, the company believes they may be on the upswing.

Patients have completed 14 days in isolation and are recovering.

“We are constantly evaluating our policies and procedures to ensure we are operating as efficiently and effectively as possible,” explained TDOC spokesperson Dorinda Carter.

The Tennessee Department of Correction told News 2 it is satisfied with CoreCivic’s prison services and it is not clear yet how COVID-19 may impact prison system operations going forward.

The department is making operational changes to stop the spread.

Visitation and volunteer services have been suspended since March. Everyone still entering the prison is screened for coronavirus and the TDOC will no longer take new inmates from local jails.

Masks are now being distributed to everyone inside all correctional facilities in Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)