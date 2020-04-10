TDOC offering mass testing to employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections is offering COVID-19 testing to all employees at its Bledsoe County and Northwest Correctional Complexes.

This comes after three TDOC and three contract workers tested positive between the two sites.

This mass testing is in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and will be available starting April 10.

TDOC officials say both facilities are being disinfected on a regular basis and all inmates and staff at those facilities have been given cloth masks to wear.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 20 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20) 94

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

