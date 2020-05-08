Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
coronavirus

TDOC: Bledsoe County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Tennessee Department of Corrections officials confirmed another Tennessee inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.  

A spokesperson for the TDOC tells News 2 the latest death involved an inmate at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.  

The 78-year-old African American reportedly had underlying health conditions. TDOC officials said he tested positive for COVID-19 back on April 20. His cause of death is still pending. 

 A total of 586 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility.  

Earlier this week, an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center also died after testing positive for the coronavirus. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories