TDOC: Bledsoe County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, Tennessee Department of Corrections officials confirmed another Tennessee inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the TDOC tells News 2 the latest death involved an inmate at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

The 78-year-old African American reportedly had underlying health conditions. TDOC officials said he tested positive for COVID-19 back on April 20. His cause of death is still pending.

A total of 586 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility.

Earlier this week, an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center also died after testing positive for the coronavirus.