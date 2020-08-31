TDOC: 965 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Wayne County correctional facility

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) officials report a second round of mass testing for COVID-19 was done at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.

Of the 1,410 tests completed between Thursday and Friday of last week, 965 inmates tested positive with 168 results pending.

The tests were ordered due to observations made by TDOC’s medical director and the Tennessee Department of Health after numerous inmates and staff began to show symptoms of the virus.

TDOC officials said they will continue to work with facility leaders to ensure the safety of both staff and inmates. The Department will continue to monitor the population and staff.

All inmates who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic are getting daily medical monitoring and health assessments. Those who might be symptomatic but do not require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals. Staff are expected to self-quarantine and will monitor for symptoms.

