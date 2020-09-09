TDOC: 80% of inmates at 13 facilities negative for COVID-19 in latest round of testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) released the results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing for inmates at 13 different facilities.

TDOC officials said 80-percent of inmates tested from these facilities, tested negative.

Since last Thursday, 2,688 inmates at 13 facilities were tested for the virus.

1,620 inmates tested negative and 388 tested positive. Another 667 test results are pending.

Two TDOC facilities, the Morgan County Correctional Complex and Turney Center Industrial Complex had zero positive cases during this round.

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex——————————1

DeBerry Special Needs Facility—————————————34

Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center—————————–145

Mark Luttrell Transition Center—————————————-1

Morgan County Correctional Complex——————————-0

Northeast Correctional Complex————————————-67

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution————————–53

Turney Center Industrial Complex————————————-0

Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center—————————0

West Tennessee State Penitentiary———————————-84

TDOC officials said all inmates who tested positive are in isolation.

“Since becoming one of the first agencies in the country to conduct mass testing, the TDOC has proactively tested inmates during intake, after medical appointments, prior to leaving TDOC custody and as indicated by contact tracing,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.

This week, the Department began retesting all facility-based employees. Additionally, inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic, receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments.

