TDH: Will take entire month of February to vaccinate Tennesseans 70+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Tennessee is receiving 13,000 additional doses to distribute.

While that is good news, health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older.

“Supply is still very, very limited,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health. “This is the first week that we have seen an actual increase in supply. For the month of January, essentially about 80,000 doses per week. And, beginning this week, we’re expecting to see a 15 percent increase.”

Those extra doses come as the state is now offering the vaccines to people 70 and older. Dr. Piercey says TDH did not include those 65-69 intentionally.

“We want to target it to those who are at highest risk,” Dr. Piercey explained. “Compared to 65 to 69 year olds — 70-74 year olds have a 40% increase risk of hospitalization and a 70% increase risk of death, moreso than those just five years younger than them.”

According to TDH, some 300,000 people fit that 70- to 74-year-old category.

“So, when you combine that with the populations that are still phase 1a1, 1a2 and 75+ plus, we do project that if supply remains the same, that it will take us most of the month of February to get through the 70+ population,” said Dr. Piercey.

Piercey estimates those 65 and older will likely get access to the vaccine early March.