TDH: Updated COVID-19 case counts for Tennessee nursing homes

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Long-term care facilities across the state continue battling COVID-19 as health officials work to combat a growing number of cases.

The Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reported six new resident cases, three additional deaths, and one new positive staff member, since last Friday.

N.H.C Place Sumner in Gallatin saw two additional deaths and two more staff members test positive.

The Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing had one new resident test positive for COVID-19, in addition to one more death and two more staff workers who tested positive.

The Opal at Music City reported eight new resident cases, four additional deaths, and two more positive cases among staff.

Nearly 350 nursing home residents across the state have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.