TDH transitions COVID-19 testing sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Next week, Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

TDH will distribute self-testing kits three days a week, while local county health departments will still offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

TDH county health departments will be closed December 24-25 and December 31-January 1.