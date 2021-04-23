TDH resumes administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after pausing its distribution last week.

TDH said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted Friday to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that jurisdictions may resume their administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine without restrictions.

The vote comes after a recommendation to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after several rare but serious blood clots occurred in individuals who received the vaccine.

According to TDH, to date, 15 cases have been reported with the majority occurring in women ages 18 to 49 years. It was found the risk of developing the condition is approximately seven in 1 million vaccine doses for women in that age group. For women ages 50 years and older and for men, the risk is approximately one in 1 million vaccines doses.

TDH said it was taking necessary steps to inform all approved COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state of the information released by ACIP so that they may resume the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible. While the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in short supply, most vaccine providers in Tennessee continue to have an abundant supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The independent review process conducted by ACIP further shows the amount of scrutiny and review that goes into ensuring the safety of all vaccines used in this country, including those that protect against COVID-19,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “The CDC and FDA took a necessary pause in the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the ACIP has done its diligence to confidently recommend that the country resume its use of the vaccine. We’re excited to get this third vaccine option back into use in Tennessee.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

According to TDH, women between the ages of 18 and 49 years should weigh the risk of the vaccine with its benefits when deciding to receive the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine versus the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which have not been associated with this rare blood clotting disorder.