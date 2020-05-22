TDH reports 315 deaths, 19,394 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 19,394 as of May 22, 2020 including 315 deaths, 1,560 hospitalizations and 12,566 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j … Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/McZSTCHTFA — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 22, 2020

The health department reported 433 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 19,394 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Thursday.

TDH also confirmed two additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 315 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 12,566 have recovered, an increase of 375 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 21 to 1,560. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 19,394 cases, 10,627 are male (55%), 7,987 are female (41%), and 780 are pending (4%). Tennessee has conducted 368,170 tests across the state with 348,776 negative cases. Thursday’s update added an additional 7,587 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,596 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, in addition to 52 deaths.

Today, May 22, 2020, there are 4,083 confirmed cases in Shelby County including 91 deaths.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,083 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

