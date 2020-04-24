TDH reports 8,726 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, April 24.

The update adds 460 cases, bringing Tennessee’s total positive cases to 8,726. The number of new cases is the highest single-day increase health officials have reported.

The department reported a decrease in the overall death total for the state. On Thursday, 170 deaths were reported, a tweet from the TDH says a data error on April 23 was corrected which caused the decrease of deaths by two. The new number is now 168.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 4,370 have recovered.

The latest number of hospitalizations is 808. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Tennessee has conducted 131,298 tests across the state with 122,572 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases sits at 6.6%.

During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee revealed the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge,” the state’s roll-out of guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 of the 95 counties to re-open, while keeping employees and customers safe.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 2,176 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Friday morning, a difference of 165 cases.

In its Friday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 1,981 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 20 fewer than the Tennessee Dept. of Health.

