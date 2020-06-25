TDH reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, 38,034 total, 567 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The health department reported 799 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 38,034 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 37,753 are confirmed and 281 are probable.

Over the last seven days, Tennessee has seen an average of 727 new cases reported each day. Over the same time period, the state has recorded two of its three highest single-day increases.

TDH also confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 567 total deaths. The state has reported double digit deaths three days in a row for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the total positive cases, 25,280 have recovered, an increase of 587 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 45 to 2,431. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 38,034 cases, 20,181 are male (53%), 16,840 are female (44%), and 1,013 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has processed 727,268 tests across the state with 689,234 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.2%. Thursday’s update added an additional 9,230 processed tests to the state’s total. Over the last seven days the state has added an average of 10,528 processed tests each day.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,644 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 386 cases.

In its Thursday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 8,688 cases of COVID-19 in the county, a difference of 45 cases.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

The Knox County Health Department reported the county’s biggest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, two days after the previous record day.

The Tennessee State Museum is set to reopen on July 1, with temperature checks and masks required for all employees and guests.

Bonnaroo announced Thursday the rescheduled 2020 festival had been officially canceled. Bonnaroo will return next year to celebrate its 20th anniversary on June 17-20, 2021.

In Davidson County, COVID-19 continues to concentrate in Southeast Nashville where the community has several diverse immigrant populations. The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition laid out some requests in a letter to Governor Bill Lee. They are asking for more Spanish-speaking healthcare workers, economic relief regardless of immigration status and financial assistance for those under quarantine.

