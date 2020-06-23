TDH reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, 36,303 total, 542 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The health department reported 750 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 36,303 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 36,048 are confirmed and 255 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 11 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 542 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 24,068 have recovered, an increase of 501 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 35 to 2,336. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 36,303 cases, 19,319 are male (53%), 15,990 are female (44%), and 994 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 705,164 tests across the state with 668,861 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.1%. Tuesday’s update added an additional 5,310 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,267 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, a difference of 400 cases.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 8,203 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 65 fewer cases than what the state reports.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

Metro Public Health Department released its weekly “active” and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” for Davidson County.

On Monday, Nashville moved into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan. As part of the new phase, Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell issued Public Health Order 7. Under the new order tours and “transportainment” businesses can operate at half capacity, as can bars that do not serve food. The department states standing in bar areas is not allowed and seating at bar areas is limited to 50-percent capacity. Read the full list of changes here.

As Davidson County continues to reopen, Metro health leaders stress the importance of wearing facial coverings but are not considering mask mandates.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday 48 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Developmental Center on Harding Place.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)