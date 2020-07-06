TDH reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 52,155 total, 653 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, July 6.

The health department reported 724 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 52,155 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 51,774 are confirmed and 381 are probable.

TDH also confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 653 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 31,020 have recovered, an increase of 766 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 26 to 2,897. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 52,155 cases, 27,203 are male (52%), 23,986 are female (46%), and 966 are pending (2%).

Tennessee has conducted 904,237 tests across the state with 852,082 negative results. The percentage for positive cases increased .1% to 5.8%. Monday’s update added an additional 8,441 tests to the state’s total.

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported 12,203 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 12,019 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

On July 2, Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move back into a modified version of Phase Two of the city’s road to reopening plan.

Under the new order, bars must remain closed for a minimum of 14 days. Restaurants, gyms and high-touch businesses may open at 50% capacity, retail stores at 75% capacity and gatherings must be limited to 25 people.

Basketball courts, dogs parks, splash pads, skate parks, and recreational sports leagues will remain open in Phase Two.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee signed an Executive Order to extend the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020.

After Governor Bill Lee announced counties in Tennessee can enforce the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings in public, Williamson County has opted to require residents to wear them when social distancing is not possible. The order will go into effect in Williamson County Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that the team is working with state and Metro government officials to determine the number of fans permitted to attend games at Nissan Stadium for the upcoming season.

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

