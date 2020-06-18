TDH reports 686 new COVID-19 cases, 32,829 total, 509 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The health department reported 686 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 32,829 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday. Of the total cases, 32,595 are confirmed and 234 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 509 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 21,949 have recovered, an increase of 667 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 29 to 2,209. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 32,829 cases, 17,572 are male (54%), 14,268 are female (43%), and 989 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 652,160 tests across the state with 619,331 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5%. Thursday’s update added an additional 7,816 tests to the state’s total.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,550 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Thursday morning, a difference of 297 cases.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)