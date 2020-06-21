TDH reports 656 new COVID-19 cases, 35,102 total, 526 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 35,102 as of June 21, 2020 including 526 deaths, 2,291 hospitalizations and 23,067 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/EVi0l6xJ0r — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 21, 2020

The health department reported 656 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 35,102 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Saturday. Of the total cases, 34,854 are confirmed and 248 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 2 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 526 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 23,067 have recovered, an increase of 229 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 25 to 2,291. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 35,102 cases, 18,727 are male (53%), 15,383 are female (44%), and 992 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 685,381 tests across the state with 650,279 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.1%. Sunday’s update added an additional 10,280 tests to the state’s total.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 7,884 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,043 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

