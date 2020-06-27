TDH reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 584 deaths, 40,172 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, June 27.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 40,172 as of June 27, 2020 including 584 deaths, 2,564 hospitalizations and 26,159 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/6SrH70rzt4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 27, 2020

The health department reported 728 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 40,172 total cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 39,848 are confirmed and 324 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 7 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 584 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 26,159 have recovered, an increase of 406 recoveries. The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 66 to 2,564. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 40,172 cases, 21,224 are male (53%), 17,865 are female (44%), and 1,083 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 748,229 tests across the state with 708,057 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases increased .1% to 5.4%. Saturday’s update added an additional 6,492 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 9,210 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 9,226 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning. Officials announced an increase of 350 new cases, the highest single-day increase for the county.

On Friday the MPHD reported Nashville’s spike in COVID-19 cases is largely affecting people under 30.

Also on Friday, the Metro Public Board of Health moved to enforce a new mandatory mask order to the city of Nashville and Davidson County, beginning by the end of the weekend.

On the same day, News 2 obtained documentation of a lawsuit filed in the United States District Court that joins two Broadway establishments and its respective managing partner in an ongoing lawsuit against the city and state. The lawsuit lists Kid Rock’s, Honky Tonk Central, and their managing partner Timothy Stephen Smith as additional plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed back in May by The Local Spot and its owner Geoffrey Reid.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)