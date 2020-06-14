TDH reports 475 deaths, 30,432 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 30,432 as of June 14, 2020 including 475 deaths, 2,087 hospitalizations and 19,896 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/3Go6f32Ayf — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 14, 2020

The health department reported 891 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 30,432 cases, a 3% day-to-day increase since Saturday.

TDH also confirmed three additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 475 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 19,896 have recovered, an increase of 165 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 14 to 2,087. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 30,432 cases, 16,357 are male (54%), 13,105 are female (43%), and 970 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 615,043 tests across the state with 584,611 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 4.9%. Sunday’s update added an additional 13,882 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,873 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning, including 80 deaths.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,636 cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 139 deaths.

