Breaking News
TDH reports 472 deaths, 29,541 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
coronavirus

TDH reports 472 deaths, 29,541 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 13, 2020.

Counties reporting different case totals

Related – COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Why are agencies reporting different totals?

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,805 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,556 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories