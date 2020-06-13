TDH reports 472 deaths, 29,541 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 13, 2020.
Counties reporting different case totals
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,805 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.
In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,556 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
