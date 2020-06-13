TDH reports 472 deaths, 29,541 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, May 13, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 29,541 as of June 13, 2020 including 472 deaths, 2,073 hospitalizations and 19,731 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UKqfvxvMa8 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 13, 2020

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,805 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 6,556 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

