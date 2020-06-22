TDH reports 451 new COVID-19 cases, 35,553 total, 531 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The health department reported 451 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 35,553 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 35,302 are confirmed and 251 are probable.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 531 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 23,567 have recovered, an increase of 500 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by ten to 2,301. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 35,553 cases, 18,954 are male (53%), 15,610 are female (44%), and 989 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 699,854 tests across the state with 664,301 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.1%. Monday’s update added an additional 14,473 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 8,094 cases of COVID-19 in the county, a difference of 30 cases.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 8,191 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning, a difference of 475 cases.

Nashville has moved into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan. As part of the new phase, Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell issued Public Health Order 7. Under the new order, tours and “transportainment” businesses can operate at half capacity, as can bars that do not serve food. The department states standing in bar areas is not allowed and seating at bar areas is limited to 50-percent capacity. Read the full list of changes here.

Before the start of Phase Three, the Metro Public Health Department issued citations against eight businesses over the last week for being out of compliance with emergency orders enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

