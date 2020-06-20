TDH reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 34,446 total, 524 deaths in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 34,446 as of June 20, 2020 including 524 deaths, 2,266 hospitalizations and 22,838 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/AMa8gaXEBI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 20, 2020

The health department reported 429 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 34,446 total cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Friday. Of the total cases, 34,207 are confirmed and 239 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 9 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 524 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 22,838 have recovered, an increase of 307 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 28 to 2,266. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 34,446 cases, 18,396 are male (53%), 15,058 are female (44%), and 992 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 675,101 tests across the state with 640,655 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remained around 5.1%. Saturday’s update added an additional 7,765 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

In its Saturday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 7,840 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 7,977 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Saturday morning.

On Thursday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will move into Phase Three of the Road to Reopening plan on Monday, June 22.

Tennessee Dept. of Health updates COVID-19 data sharing format

On June 12, the Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to its format for sharing COVID-19 data. The department’s total number of cases and total deaths now include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions. – Learn more about the changes here.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)