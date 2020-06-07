TDH reports 418 deaths, 26,381 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 7, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 26,381 as of June 7, 2020 including 418 deaths, 1,932 hospitalizations and 17,222 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/m7xmNDW7r1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 7, 2020

The health department reported 310 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 26,381 cases, a 1% day-to-day increase since Saturday.

TDH also confirmed one additional death, bringing Tennessee up to 418 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 17,222 have recovered, an increase of 98 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 9 to 1,932. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 26,381 cases, 14,268 are male (54%), 11,155 are female (42%), and 958 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 498,768 tests across the state with 472,387 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3%. Sunday’s update added an additional 7,347 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 6,156 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,908 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

