TDH reports 364 deaths, 23,006 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The health department reported 440 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 23,006 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Wednesday.

TDH confirmed no additional deaths, keeping Tennessee’s total at 364 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 15,300 have recovered, an increase of 107 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 18 to 1,750. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 23,006 cases, 12,507 are male (54%), 9,717 are female (42%), and 782 are pending (3%).

Tennessee has conducted 435,977 tests across the state with 412,971 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.3%. Thursday’s update added an additional 8,931 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 5,385 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Sunday morning.

In its Sunday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 5,003 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)