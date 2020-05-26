TDH reports 343 deaths, 20,965 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 20,965 as of May 26, 2020, including 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations and 13,344 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/29hd83QgHH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 26, 2020

The health department reported 358 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 20,965 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Monday.

TDH also confirmed five additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 343 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 13,344 have recovered, an increase of 271 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 15 to 1,609. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 20,965 cases, 11,445 are male (55%), 8,721 are female (42%), and 799 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 403,504 tests across the state with 382,539 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases remains around 5.2%. Thursday’s update added an additional 7,285 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,974 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Tuesday morning, including 56 deaths.

In its Tuesday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,531 confirmed cases in Shelby County including 94 deaths.

