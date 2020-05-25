TDH reports 338 deaths, 20,607 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 20,607 as of May 25, 2020, including 338 deaths, 1,594 hospitalizations and 13,073 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/dUkoZJNUNW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 25, 2020

The health department reported 462 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 20,607 cases, a 2% day-to-day increase since Sunday.

TDH also confirmed two additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 338 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 13,073 have recovered, an increase of 236 recoveries.

The latest number of hospitalizations went up by 11 to 1,594. A note on the department’s website states this total is an indication of the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness and not an indication of the number of patients currently hospitalized.

Of the 20,607 cases, 11,256 are male (55%), 8,567 are female (42%), and 784 are pending (4%).

Tennessee has conducted 396,219 tests across the state with 375,612 negative cases. The percentage for positive cases decreased .1% to 5.2%. Monday’s update added an additional 12,643 tests to the state’s total.

Counties reporting different case totals

Metro Public Health Department officials reported 4,821 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County on Monday morning.

In its Monday morning update, the Shelby County Health Department reported 4,033 confirmed cases in the county including 91 deaths.

